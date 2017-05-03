Chris Rock Remembered Charlie Murphy With a Bonkers Story About His ‘CB4’ Audition

In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Chris Rock remembered fellow comedian Charlie Murphy the only way possible — with an absurd, hilarious story.

The comic died on April 12 after a battle with leukemia, and Rock recalled meeting Murphy when he auditioned for a role in the movie CB4.

The part was for Gusto, a club owner and all-around bad dude. And it sounds like Murphy went the method acting route when he showed up to the audition. Rock said, “Charlie gets out of the car ,and he’s got two henchmen with him. He’s dressed like Gusto. He does his audition, and there’s a part where you’re supposed to pull out a gun. Everybody else pulls out their fingers and make a fake gun. Charlie Murphy pulls out a Glock 9.”

Rock also explained that he knew Charlie Murphy was Eddie Murphy’s brother — and that sometimes being related to a more famous person isn’t always a good thing. Rock said, “You don’t want a junior version of Eddie Murphy. [But] in the movie, he was … just Charlie Murphy. He was his own distinct thing.”





Murphy’s sudden death came as a surprise to everyone, including Rock. He told the Breakfast Club that he knew something might be wrong, but he wasn’t sure what. “I suspected something was up. A couple of pictures I saw him in, he didn’t look right. … We share an accountant too, so he was like, ‘Hey, check up on Charlie,’” Rock recalled.

That being said, Rock admitted he was blindsided by Murphy’s death. He said, “I didn’t know it was like this. I didn’t know, like, my man’s gone.”

Kirk Douglas and his wife wrote the definition of a tell-all book:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: