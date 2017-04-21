Chris Pratt Talks About Politics: ‘I Don’t Feel Represented’

Chris Pratt is usually quite the funnyman, but we just learned about his serious side.

The actor is gracing the cover of May’s Men’s Fitness magazine. In the interview, Pratt talked about today’s politics and how he wants to make it his mission to unite the country.

“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” he said.





Pratt went on to explain his feelings about the United States being divided: “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”

But Pratt isn’t all talk. He also told Men’s Fitness that he has taken steps toward unifying the country. He is using his creative side and has written a script about his life. If there’s one thing we know, Pratt is charming — and that might be something everyone can relate to.

He added, “I don’t feel we have to be at war with each other like we are, and it’s just getting worse.”

