Chris Pratt Shows Off His Acting Chops by Falling in Love With a Bacon Sandwich Named Tony

Chris Pratt has been very open about his love for food — he’s even made a ton of video diaries expressing that love.





Well, just this week, Chris was visiting BBC Radio 1, where he fell madly — and hilariously — in love with a bacon sandwich … and yes, the sandwich’s name is Tony. Nick Grimshaw, the host of the radio show, gave Chris various scenarios to act out. Like this one, in which Chris falls in love with Tony in space.

To prove that Chris is a great actor, he was given a new scenario. This time, Tony, the bacon sandwich, is dying. Chris obviously received rave reviews for his performance, and he even tested out some of Tony’s bacon. And according to Chris, it was “really good.”

