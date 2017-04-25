Chris Pratt on His One ‘Diva’ Move on Set, Why He Doesn’t Take Pictures With Fans

Turns out, Star-Lord isn't that much of a diva. Chris Pratt and director James Gunn opened up to Cigar Aficionado magazine about the A-lister's on-set tendencies, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star claims he only has one diva request while filming.



"The Brits are so polite. There I am, smoking these little cigars on the set and it is, in fact, illegal. But they were so reluctant to finally say, 'I'm very sorry, but I'm afraid it's against the law,'" Pratt recalled. "And I said, 'No, no, that's cool—just tell me when the cops come.' Hey, I show up on time, I know my stuff. It's like, my one diva thing."



"I've worked with diva actors. He's no diva," Gunn insisted of is Marvel film's star.



In recent years, Pratt has gone from the small screen to a blockbuster standout who has become a household name. This new spotlight has forced him to change his habits, including taking photos with fans.

"I've always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time," he explained. "If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later. So I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."



He also noted that his star status makes everyday life significantly more complicated.



"It's tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously," he said. "What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don't know me, so we can discover each other. I'd say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There's something nice to being able to surprise somebody."



Pratt and his actress wife Anna Faris recently opened up to ET at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere. Watch their adorable interview below!

