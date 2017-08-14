Chris Pratt Makes First Appearance Since Anna Faris Split at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Chris Pratt is back in public.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor surfboard at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night, in his first appearance since he and Anna Faris announced their separation after eight years of marriage last week.

"Wow thank you. I love you too, thank you," the 37-year-old actor said during his acceptance speech, joking, "Many years ago, when I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had this blonde hair and tan, and I met an agent, because I really wanted to be an actor ... and he said 'Wow bro, you must surf,' and I said, 'Uh, yeah.' And that was the first of many lies that I told to get to where I am today."

"Thank you again, thank you Teen Choice. You guys have a great night and get home safe, I love you all," Pratt concluded the speech. The actor's last appearance at the Teen Choice Awards was 13 years ago, when he and Everwood co-star, Gregory Smith were nominated.

