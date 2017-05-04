Chris Pratt Apologizes for Offending People Who Are Hearing Impaired

Chris Pratt took to Instagram today to apologize to his followers who are hard of hearing after offending them with a video entirely in sign language. Here’s what happened: the Guardians of the Galaxy star had “requested that people turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles’” in a Instagram video. Chris said he wrote that so people wouldn’t just scroll past the video on mute.

However, Chris has since realized that by writing this he was discriminating against a large community of people. Today he wrote, “I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize.” Then he suggested that Instagram should automatically add the option to put subtitles on all of their videos, using #CCInstaNow.


But this isn’t the first time Chris made a public apology. Last month he told Men’s Fitness that Hollywood doesn’t tell stories of the average blue-collar American. As you can guess, he was met with a ton of backlash.

Marie Claire magazine wrote: “Chris is a straight, white male. … Hollywood has an *actual* diversity problem at the moment — both in terms of race and gender. … Maybe it’s time for there to be less stories like Chris Pratt’s, and more stories about … any other marginalized community in this country.”

Chris owned up to his mistake and responded on Twitter by admitting that what he said was actually “pretty stupid.”


It’s good to see Chris admitting when he’s wrong. But we definitely agree that Instagram videos need a closed-captioning option.

