Chris Pratt Apologizes for Offending People Who Are Hearing Impaired

Chris Pratt took to Instagram today to apologize to his followers who are hard of hearing after offending them with a video entirely in sign language. Here’s what happened: the Guardians of the Galaxy star had “requested that people turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles’” in a Instagram video. Chris said he wrote that so people wouldn’t just scroll past the video on mute.

However, Chris has since realized that by writing this he was discriminating against a large community of people. Today he wrote, “I have people in my life who are hearing-impaired, and the last thing in the world I would want to do is offend them or anybody who suffers from hearing loss or any other disability. So truly from the bottom of my heart I apologize.” Then he suggested that Instagram should automatically add the option to put subtitles on all of their videos, using #CCInstaNow.





But this isn’t the first time Chris made a public apology. Last month he told Men’s Fitness that Hollywood doesn’t tell stories of the average blue-collar American. As you can guess, he was met with a ton of backlash.

Marie Claire magazine wrote: “Chris is a straight, white male. … Hollywood has an *actual* diversity problem at the moment — both in terms of race and gender. … Maybe it’s time for there to be less stories like Chris Pratt’s, and more stories about … any other marginalized community in this country.”

Chris owned up to his mistake and responded on Twitter by admitting that what he said was actually “pretty stupid.”

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017





It’s good to see Chris admitting when he’s wrong. But we definitely agree that Instagram videos need a closed-captioning option.

