Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Win Hammiest Couple at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had the best time at Wednesday’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

The couple looked picture perfect on the purple carpet, with Pratt, 37, swapping out his Star-Lord leather galaxy jacket for a grey suit. Faris, 40, opted for an ethereal ensemble with her light pink gown from Marchesa’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

The pair, who wed in 2009, also hammed it up at the event with an awkward prom pose in between sharing kisses and loving looks to one another.

Other couples at the GOTG premiere were Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, as well as Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin.

Hours before the premiere, the Unqualified podcast host documented her getting ready process on Twitter with minute-by-minute updates.

It39;s the big premiere day for @Guardians -going to keep you updated! This is me at 824 am in front of the shower. pic.twitter.com/Y7jikiXshr

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

827 am. Me on the bed not taking a shower and playing twitter. This might be a long day for you guys @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/iiMG54u3oB

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

From her moments of indecision about taking a shower to her glam team prepping her makeup and hair, Faris captured candid (and blurry) photos for all her 400,000 followers to keep up with.

832 am. Chris just got back from yoga. Doesn39;t know what I39;m up to yet. Will he be annoyed? Let39;s find out. pic.twitter.com/r9ZszBhoKm

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

216pm. Getting my nails done. This is about to start getting a little Hollywood gross but hang in there. pic.twitter.com/5udyWgQh2h

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

There was even a shirtless photo of her husband in the bathroom with eye patches and shaving cream.

Now it39;s getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

Honey.... You didn39;t let me take of my ceremonial war paint https://t.co/mfWWhR13FY

- chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 19, 2017

540pm. Running late. Chris blames you guys. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/bR8dS8WVrA

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 20, 2017

The best, though, were adorable photos of the couple’s 4-year-old son Jack.

415pm. Our bathrooms clearly aren39;t working pic.twitter.com/UkTIfH0XSS

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

This isn39;t happening right now. Scrolling through photos though and this seemed like a way to exploit my child. 901am pic.twitter.com/7S1Q97n9l3

- Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres May 5.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com