Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' 'Insane' Split Shocked Friends, Source Says: They Were 'So In Love'

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' separation announcement has stunned the couple's friends, a source tells ET.

The much-loved Hollywood sweethearts shared news of their split on Sunday, stating that they had "tried hard for a long time," and were "really disappointed." The pair have been for married eight years and share a 5-year-old son, Jack.

According to the source, there were no signs of trouble between the former lovebirds and those in their social circle were "shocked" to hear about the separation. Friends were also said to be surprised by the couple's confession that they had been trying to resolve their issues for some time.

"It's just insane," says the source. "Anna and Chris were so in love."

As for cheating rumors, the source says that Chris was simply not the kind of man who would have an affair.

"It isn't true," the insider insisted. "Chris wanted Anna on [set with him] whenever possible. He never wanted her to have a reason to worry."

While the split may have come as a shock to many, interviews given by the pair in recent years appear to have hinted at the cracks in their marriage.

The former couple were open about their frequent time apart, Pratt's rapid rise to fame and Faris' insecurities, which may have been factors leading to their split.

