Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation After 8 Years of Marriage

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating.

The actors announced the news Sunday night in statements shared to their social media pages.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris shared to Instagram. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

PHOTOS: Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2017 -- So Far!

Pratt also shared the statement, signed by both of them, to his Facebook page, with the additional sentiment that the pair will "continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

WATCH: Chris Pratt Adorably Gushes Over His 'GD Funny' Wife Anna Faris

Pratt and Faris -- who have been one of Hollywood's cutest couples in recent years -- share a 4-year-old son, Jack, who turns five on Aug. 25.

Back in June, Faris wished the Jurassic World star happy birthday when he turned 38 with a sweet, romantic message on Twitter.

"Ahhh!!! Happy birthday honey!! You always make me laugh. And I love being romantic over twitter. @prattprattpratt," Faris wrote.

Ahhh!!! Happy birthday honey!! You always make me laugh. And I love being romantic over twitter. @prattprattpratt https://t.co/BeVKkNZ2de — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 21, 2017

WATCH: Anna Faris Shares Hunky Shirtless Pic of Husband Chris Pratt: 'You Can't Expect Me Not to Tweet It'

ET caught up with the Mom star in April at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where she revealed how excited she was for Pratt's hotly anticipated sequel to hit theaters.

"I'm in awe," Faris said. "On the way here I was so much more nervous than Chris was… I felt like I've always known he's a brilliant actor. And now I feel like the rest of the world is getting to see that. I'm so thrilled about this movie."

That same month, Pratt sat down with ET at a press junket for the Marvel epic and opened up about how being with his family helps keep him grounded after being by himself on a world tour promoting the film.

WATCH: Chris Pratt on How His Family Keeps Him 'Present'

"It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you [realize] what it feels like to have your head in the clouds," Pratt shared.

Reflecting on how his life and mindset can become something of a whirlwind when he's on his own for a long stretch of time, Pratt said, "You go with the flow and things come and go and you're not even there to record or observe them… So when [your family] bring you back down to earth you get to experience this -- or at least I do -- in a whole different way. When they are present with me, I get to be present with me as well."

For more on their relationship, check out the video below.

Related Articles