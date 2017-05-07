Chris Pine Delivers Musical ‘SNL’ Monologue Mocking the Number of Superhero Actors Named Chris

Chris Pine gets that there are a lot of handsome, scruffy white guys named Chris in pop culture today, and he's tired of the confusion.

Pine proved his point as he walked out onto the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend to the cheers of the audience and said he was there to promote his new movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. After a roar of applause, an mock-exasperated Pine complained how everyone confuses him for the other Chrises

"See? See? I knew that was gonna happen! I'm not in Guardians of the Galaxy! That is Chris Pratt," Pine explained. "I am Chris Pine."

WATCH: Chris Pine Dances With Kate McKinnon to LCD Soundsystem in Bizarrely Funny 'SNL' Promo

He went on to explain that he's also not Captain America's Chris Evans or Thor's Chris Hemsworth, and went on to further elaborate through the medium of song as he rolled out a giant visual aid showing side-by-side photos of all the Chrises.

"I'm not that Chris. I look just like him but I'm not that Chris," he crooned. "Not Pratt or Hemsworth, I'm a different guy. Not Evans either, look I'm my own cool vibe. We're all white guys, but these aren't the white guys I am."

WATCH: Chris Pine Hilariously Sings About School Closures

Pine, who will soon be seen in Warner Bros. Wonder Woman playing a character named Steve Trevor, later rolled out another posted juxtaposing his character next to Evans' Steve Rogers, which only confused the situation more.

In what seemed like either a huge coincidence or a very esoteric in-joke, two of Pine's sketches throughout the night were sketches originated during Chris Hemsworth's two times as SNL host.

WATCH: Chris Pine Is Playing Wonder Woman's Love Interest and Here's Why We're Excited!

One thing we learned from Pine's SNL debut is that he really likes to sing. Like, a lot. As in nearly every sketch had him singing or dancing or -- in the case of one sketch that saw Pine play a gruff mechanic who also loves watching RuPaul's Drag Race – elaborately lip syncing.

Check out some of Pine's song-and-dance sketches below.

NEWS: Chris Pine Adopted a Puppy and It's The Cutest Thing Ever!

Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?

World Peace Rap

SWAT Recon

Auto Shop

Star Trek Lost Episode

Couples Game Night

WATCH: Chris Pine Debuts Shocking New Buzz Cut, Spills on Getting in 'Incredible Shape' for 'Wonder Woman'

Related Articles