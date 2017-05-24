Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky, Pretends His Jacked Arms Aren’t Amazing

Actress Elsa Pataky knows she can lean on the physique of her husband, Chris Hemsworth. (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

We all know that Elsa Pataky is a lucky woman. The Spanish model and actress, 40, has been happily married to living, breathing Marvel action hero Chris Hemsworth for seven years. They’re clearly in love and adore each other, their three kids, and their fabulous Aussie life.









At the moment, they’re back in the U.S., where Elsa attempted to seem just like the rest of us who are not married to Thor by knocking her hubby down a peg or two in a cheeky Instagram post that made fun of his python-sized arms as he’s driving. “Stop flexing chris, it’s gross!!” she wrote before repeating it in Spanish and adding “#kidsday #noisycar #backinamerica.”





Nice try, Elsa. But we know you’re living the dream.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: