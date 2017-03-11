Chris Hemsworth Working Out Shirtless Will Make Your Day: Watch!

Get it, Chris Hemsworth!

The Thor: Ragnarok star took to Instagram on Saturday, showing fans a glimpse of what his intense workout sessions look like.

In the video, the 33-year-old actor appears as hot as ever sweating it out on a bike, lifting weights and working his abs. Oh, and did we mention he's shirtless?

"Gettin it done with the world's best trainer @zocobodypro," he captioned it. "For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com."

The post comes just three days after fans went crazy when Entertainment Weekly revealed the first look at Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, in which he sports a new shorter 'do.

"I think sometimes people mistake a tonal shift as, 'We're just going to make some ridiculous broad comedy where no one gives a s**t what happens and everyone gets stoned and sits around talking about saving the universe,'" Director Taika Waititi explained of the changes fans will see when the film hits theaters Nov. 3, 2017. "We want people to care what happens and care that the hero succeeds."

