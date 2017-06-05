Chris Hemsworth and Gal Gadot Tease Epic Superhero Battle on Twitter

The battle of the sexes has been going on since the dawn of time — but it might be about to end. Oh, and the women are probably going to win. During a recent interview with Yahoo’s Katie Couric, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was posed the question of how her superhero would fare against Thor. To say she didn’t have to think about it long would be quite the understatement.

“They asked me who would win: Wonder Woman or Thor, and I think it’s Wonder Woman. Don’t you, Chris?” Gadot reported with a smile. ICYMI, the Chris she’s speaking to is Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in Marvel’s film franchise. (For full disclosure, it was Couric who shot out this original tweet, not Gadot.)





It took the 33-year-old hunk about a day to respond, but respond he did.

I always knew you were a smart guy But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds???? — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017





“I think she’d kick Thor’s a**,” he confirmed in a Tweet.

Gadot didn’t take nearly as long to reply. The 32-year-old Israeli beauty shot back, “I always knew you were a smart guy But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds.” Consider the gauntlet thrown down.

Naturally, the entire Twitterverse exploded with delight shortly after this exchange. “I want this to happen so bad!!!!!!! # WonderWoman,” one user wrote, while another added, “A Marvel meets DC film would be the worlds most epic collision.”

A Marvel meets DC film would be the worlds most epic collision. — Abby Nuñez (@abbsnunez) June 4, 2017





Some users just let the GIFs do the talking.









And it wouldn’t be crazy to think that such an enthusiastic display of support from potential theatergoers could influence the fate of this potential blockbuster. Just a few weeks ago, Ava DuVernay seemingly confirmed that a movie would be made starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o — an idea that started with a meme of the two stars seated side by side at a Paris fashion show.

Plus, look how good these two look together. Seriously.

Over the weekend, Wonder Woman raked in an impressive $100.5 million to break the box office record for the best American debut for a female-directed movie, which means that, with or without Thor, it’s pretty much a guarantee that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of this Amazonian warrior. In the battle of the sexes in Hollywood, at least, shields and swords are great — but there’s no weapon more powerful than ticket sales.





