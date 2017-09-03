Chris Evans Reunited With His Dog After 10 'Long Weeks' Away — See the Adorable Video

Reunited!

The 36-year-old actor adopted Dodger after meeting him on the set of Gifted back in April.

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” Evans told PEOPLE at the time.

“I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there,” he said. “I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

Fans were swooning when they heard that the Marvel actor had rescued the dog, so when he posted a cryptic Twitter post in July — writing “Really missing this guy right now” — social media exploded with speculation over what had happened to the adorable pup.

Turns out Evans just meant that he was going to miss his dog because he was going to be away for a movie shoot.

Really missing this guy right now. pic.twitter.com/fWNviX6CrH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017

