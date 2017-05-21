Chris Cornell’s Funeral to Be Held Friday in Los Angeles

The body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in Detroit early Thursday, will be flown to California Sunday and a private funeral will be held on Friday, May 26, his attorney, Kirk Pasich, confirmed to Variety on Sunday.

The singer will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Although the Friday service is private, his attorney said that public memorials will be announced “when that’s been decided,” Pasich said.

While Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging, his family on Thursday questioned the coroner’s report that the singer intentionally took his own life, noting that he had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken a higher dosage that impaired his judgement.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise,” the family said in a statement.

Over the weekend, several artists paid tribute to the singer. Ryan Adams performed “Black Hole Sun” at a concert in New Zealand, as did Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, incorporating the song into his bass solo. During U2’s performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, singer Bono dedicated their song “Running to Stand Still” to Cornell and his family. “For the lion that was Chris Cornell, we send a prayer to his lioness,” Bono said.