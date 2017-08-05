Chris Cornell’s Daughter Sings ‘Hallelujah’ On ‘Good Morning America’

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, recently honored her late father with a beautiful rendition of “Hallelujah” with One Republic.

The young singer paid tribute to her late dad and Chester Bennington, both of whom committed suicide just weeks apart, on Friday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America.” “It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni said in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

Read: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Toni and One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder alternated as lead vocals during the performance of Leonard Cohen’s hit song. According to the publication, many people in the audience became emotional while listening to their performance.

Linkin Park frontman Bennington was supposed to perform with his band at Central Park on Friday as part of the “Good Morning America” summer concert. Unfortunately, Bennington died on July 20 at age 41. The Soundgarden frontman, meanwhile, passed away at the age of 52 on May 17. His and Bennington’s causes of death were confirmed to be suicide.

On May 26, Bennington and Linkin Park performed “Hallelujah” as Chris was being laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Prior to his performance, Bennington introduced himself to the crowd and said that it was a privilege to have been friends with Chris. “My name is Chester. I had a great privilege of being a friend of Chris and invited to be a member of his family,” he said.

On his Twitter account, Bennington also paid tribute to the “Outshined” singer and thanked the latter for helping him understand emotions through his music.

Last month, Bennington’s letter to Chris surfaced after he was found dead in the bedroom of his home in Los Angeles. In the short but meaningful note, Bennington expressed his sadness over Chris’ death. He also thanked the Soundgarden singer for allowing him to be a part of his life.

Meanwhile, there were rumors suggesting that Chris and Bennington did not commit suicide, but were actually murdered. But Detroit police media relations officer Michael Woody was quick to tell Alternative Nation that there is no indication that Chris had been murdered. “We investigated all possible angles, and there were no signs this was anything but a suicide,” he said.

Bennington’s death certificate also confirmed that the cause of his death was suicide by hanging, ruling out the possibility of foul play.

Chris and Toni Cornell More

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Related Articles