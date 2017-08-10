Chris Cornell's Family Commissions Memorial Statue in Seattle: 'We Will Be Bringing Him Home'

Chris Cornell's legacy will live on.

The late Soundgarden singer's family has commissioned a memorial statue in his honor to be placed in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Cornell's widow, Vicky, announced the plans in an interview with The Seattle Times on Wednesday. The family has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create Cornell's statue, which will take about seven months to create. In the meantime, Seattle attorney and family friend Mark Johnson is working with the city to find a location.

"He has already given me a design and the children and I love it," Vicky told the publication, adding that they would love to hear from fans on where they should place the statue. "He is Seattle's son," she added, "and we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support."

Additionally, Vicky also committed $100,000 toward the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program managed by Childhaven, a non-profit in Seattle that provides care to abused and neglected children and provides parents with the tools to help care and nurture their kids.

"Chris was always interested in protecting traumatized children who had suffered physical or psychological abuse," Vicky shared. "He always felt music was a way to heal even neurological and emotional conditions."

The Audioslave singer committed suicide on May 18, following a performance at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan.

"Chris' passing was so sudden," expressed Vicky. "It came with no warning except in that last call, which will stay with me forever. I understand everyone is looking for answers that make sense to us. The truth is, it will never make sense. Because it wasn't meant to happen."

Earlier this month, Cornell's eldest daughter, Toni, took the stage with OneRepublic to perform a touching rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Good Morning America in honor of her father and Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington, who were good friends before their deaths.

