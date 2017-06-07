Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty to Premiere of His Documentary

Chris Brown brought his daughter, Royalty Brown, to the Los Angeles premiere of “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life” at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on June 6. (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Chris Brown squired a young beauty on the red carpet last night: his daughter, Royalty.

The controversial singer, 28, brought his 3-year-old mini-me as his date to the premiere of Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life at LA Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday. It’s a documentary, which hits theaters on Thursday, in which he tells his story of his “triumphs” and “struggles,” the latter of which we are all too familiar with.

The little stunner was glammed up in a white dress with polkadots and sparkly shoes for her night out with her dad and grandma, Joyce Hawkins.

Brown told a reporter on the red carpet that the reason he brought Royalty was because, “She is my life. She’s a part of my life in all aspects. I thought music was at first. She’s number one, then it’s the music. Bringing her here, I wanted to show her that Daddy’s cool, I guess.”

In the same interview, Brown spoke about seeing his life — the good and the bad — play out on the big screen. “My imperfections — I’ve been able to be OK with them,” said Brown, who was convicted for the felony assault of Rihanna in 2009. “I internalize it. How I live my life is all about learning.”

Hawkins, who is better known as “Meme” to young Royalty, later shared a photo of her granddaughter posing and playing in her premiere dress back at home. She referred to the child, who has the sweetest smile, as “Meme’s angel.”





While it was a rare outing on the red carpet for the toddler, it’s not her first. In May 2015, a month after Brown acknowledged that Royalty was his child, he brought her to the Billboard Music Awards.

The singer shares custody of Royalty, whom he named his 2015 album after, with her mother Nia Guzman, getting the child 12 days each month. That was worked out during a messy series of court dates. Soon after, her said, “I take care of my daughter fully… I take great pride in being a father. I love my daughter.”

Brown’s legal issues continue beyond spats with Guzman. Last summer, he was accused of pulling a gun on a beauty queen after a wild night at his house. He was never charged. Brown’s most recent legal troubles stem from his on-again, off-again relationship with Karrueche Tran, who had been seeking a permanent restraining order against him.

Fodder for the next documentary, apparently.





