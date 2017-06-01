Chloë Grace Moretz Says She’s ‘Appalled and Angry’ Over Her Snow White Parody’s Movie Poster

Chloë Grace Moretz found about the marketing for her upcoming animated film, Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, like everyone else.

The actress, 20, — who voices the main character — released a series of statements on Twitter following the public backlash of the billboard for the newest retelling of the Snow White classic, which depicted the tall, thin heroine next to a shorter, heavier version and was accused of being derogatory and fat shaming.

“I have now fully reviewed the [marketing] for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team,” Moretz wrote in her first tweet.

And ultimately she apologized: “I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The movie follows seven princes on a quest to find a pair of enchanted red shoes that will lift a curse that transformed them into dwarfs. The only problem is that the shoes actually belong to Snow White, who wears them because they transform her from a short, curvy woman into a tall, thin woman.

Producers of the South Korean animated film terminated the marketing campaign on Wednesday.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Sujin Hwang, one of the film’s producers, issued an apology.

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated,” Hwang told CNN.

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”