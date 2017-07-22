Chester Bennington Filmed ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Linkin Park Less Than One Week Before His Death

Fans of the late Chester Bennington will soon have a chance to see one of his last projects with Linkin Park.

The band filmed a segment for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, less than one week before Bennington's death from an apparent suicide.

The group tweeted a photo from the shoot showing them posing with host Ken Jeong captioned, "Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned."

Jeong shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, "I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time."

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a 16-episode standalone series executive-produced by the Late Late Show's James Corden, is set to premiere Aug. 8 on Apple Music. There's no word at this time on when Linkin Park and Bennington's segment will air.

The news comes in the wake of Linkin Park's announcement that they have canceled their "One More Light" tour following Bennington's death. "We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," said Live Nation in a statement to ET.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

