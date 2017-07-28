Chester Bennington's Widow: 'Now He Is Pain-Free'

Talinda Bennington, the widow of Chester Bennington, issued a poignant statement to Rolling Stone, one week after the Linkin Park singer died by suicide.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy," Talinda wrote.

"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

She added of her late husband, "He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

Bennington died at his Los Angeles home, just days before Linkin Park were scheduled to begin a tour in support of their new album One More Light. In the aftermath of Bennington's death, the music community and his former bandmates have penned tributes remembering the singer.

"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," Linkin Park wrote Monday.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. [Bennington's wife] Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

