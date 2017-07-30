Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife: 'I Pray From My Soul He Is at Peace'

Chester Bennington's ex-wife Samantha Bennington remembered the Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute that she posted on Facebook Sunday.

"I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering," wrote Samantha, who was married to the singer from 1996 to 2005.

"Chester, as one of my best friends of the age of 19, a husband, father to my son, business partner, and all we created together, I'm truly honored to have completed our soul contracts together, build all we did together, & thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever, our beautiful son Draven."

Samantha Bennington added that she and Draven are "extremely spiritual" and wrote about how they "believe that we as souls make 'soul contracts' we agree to come into this world with the knowledge of our destiny & when it's fulfilled we move on to a higher vibration of energy, meaning 'the next level.'"

In the case of Chester, "He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a handshake, a conversation, or even a hug. No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time," Samantha wrote.

"I promise to continue to raise a great man who has integrity, humility, kindness, & most of all compassion & love. I do feel your presence as a guardian angel watching over us & I'm extremely filled with gratitude."

On Friday, Chester Bennington's widow Talinda issued her first statement following the singer's July 20th death.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy," Talinda wrote.

"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

Read Samantha Bennington's tribute in full below:

