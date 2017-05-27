Cher, Keith Urban, and More Stars React to Gregg Allman’s Death

The music world is mourning the loss of Gregg Allman.

The Allman Brothers Band co-founder died at age 69, a statement on his website confirmed on Saturday, revealing that the musician "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia."

Cher, who shares son Elijah Blue with Allman, took to Twitter to react to the news, writing, "IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔FOREVER, CHOOCH💋."

"My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman," Keith Urban wrote. "Blessings and peace to all the Allman family."

John Mayer also paid tribute to the musician on Twitter. "Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹," he wrote.

See more reactions below:

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

He showed me his tattoos... his voice.... his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman, Classic Rock Legend Of The Allman Brothers Band, Dead RIP, Gregg...Our Prayers Are With You, Bro... https://t.co/RwURmekP89 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) May 27, 2017

RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice... Listening to Allman Brothers "Live at Fillmore East," a record that never gets old. — James Valentine (@jamesbvalentine) May 27, 2017

Goodbye, Brother Gregg. When @amandashires was pregnant, @GreggAllman pointed at her belly and said "It's gonna be a girl. I'm never wrong." — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 27, 2017

Whipping Post on repeat all day today. RIP Gregg Allman. One of the greats. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 27, 2017

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 27, 2017

