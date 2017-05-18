Cher Admits She Doesn’t Like Her Own Music: ‘I’m Not a Cher Fan’

Cher isn't always proud of her incredible career.

The 70-year-old legend sat down with Billboard magazine for a revealing interview, in which she talks about some of her greatest hits. It turns out Cher herself doesn't love a lot of her music.

"I'm not a Cher fan," Cher says bluntly, revealing that she felt ashamed of her pop songs in the '70s -- like "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves," "Half-Breed" and "Dark Lady" -- and instead wanted to sound more like Joni Mitchell or the Eagles. "I just don't think my aesthetic taste lies in her direction."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Cher on Facing Death Rumors, and Duetting With the Late Sonny Bono

Getting more specific, she calls her 1995 album, It's a Man's World, "crap."

"I don't remember what's on it -- I didn't like any of it," she shares.

Cher is similarly harsh when it comes to the biggest hit of her career -- 1999's "Believe" -- and the magazine notes she "hated" the song, and that the modern track was in a style she didn't want to sing. She calls recording it a "nightmare," and revealed that she actually stormed out of the studio, which is why her vocals are Auto-Tuned.

The singer is similarly candid about getting older and receiving the Billboard Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

"'Icon' is a stupid word," she notes. "I don't like getting old. I'm shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I'd be dead."

Though Cher, of course, has been able to remain modern in pop culture. She has more than three million Twitter followers, but she admits she can sometimes get carried away.

"I seem to be able to keep tapping into [the culture]. Like, Twitter. How? At my age?" she marvels. "Since Trump was elected, I have to hide my telephone, because I'm so outraged. Twitter is like a drug. It creeps into your life, and you have to say, 'Time to put a stop to this. I'm a grown-up.'"

Cher also reminisces on the complicated relationship she had with her ex-husband, the late Sonny Bono.

"I weighed 93 pounds, was constantly sick, could not eat, could not sleep. I got suicidal," she reveals about her life during filming their variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

"Maybe we should have never been husband and wife," she reflects. "Sonny could be the best person you ever met -- the funniest, the most adorable. Or not. He was like the little girl with the curl."

"He had made every decision for me," she adds. "I knew how to sing and how to be a mother. I didn't know anything else."



Still, Cher has made her peace with the singer, who died in 1998 from a skiing accident.

"I was this massive amount of energy with no direction," she notes. "I knew what I wanted to do, but I never would've gotten there without Sonny."

"I could forgive him almost anything," she continues. "I mean, he tried to take our daughter away from me during the divorce, and it didn't work. The day our divorce was final, he grabbed me in front of the courthouse, bent me back and stuck his tongue in my mouth. We were both laughing hysterically."

These days, she's happily single.

"I loved all the men I was with, but I seem to have a two-and-a-half-year sell-by date," she jokes. "My mom once said, 'You should marry yourself a rich man.' I went, 'Mom, I am a rich man!'"

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Cher Says It Will Take a 'Special Person' to Be the Next 'Mr. Cher'

ET spoke with Cher last month at The Promise premiere in Los Angeles, where she gave us an update on her mom, Georgia Holt. In March, the "Turn Back Time" singer worried fans when she dropped out of a Lifetime movie due to a "serious family issue." A source told ET at the time that Cher's inability to commit to the film stemmed from her concern for her mother's "fragile" state.

Watch below:

Related Articles