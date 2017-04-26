Chelsea Handler Sports a Thong Like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in NSFW Selfie

Chelsea Handler is certainly keeping up with the Kardashians.

The 42-year-old comedian posted un-airbrushed photos to Snapchat of herself posing in only a black thong while in her walk-in closet. The selfies were shared after Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were spotted on vacation with their gal pals, wearing super skimpy bikinis.

Kim sported a black thong bikini on the beach, while Kourtney posted a photo to Instagram of herself in a leopard thong swimsuit.

Given Handler's history with the Kardashians, it seems like she's channeling the reality stars' recent beach looks. In Decemeber, the Netflix star admitted to taking issue with the Kardashians while on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I'm just not into that whole scene -- the selfies," she explained. "I feel like it's gross and I feel like it's not a good message to girls. ...I think that family is a tough family to [be in]."

While chatting with ET in January 2016, Handler didn't seem to have any qualms with cracking jokes at the Kardashians' expense. "I see those girls all the time, so they either have to get over it or not," she said. "I just have to stand up and take it, and go, 'Listen, I know that I said stuff.'"

