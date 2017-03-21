Chelsea Handler Slammed by Donald Trump Jr. for Tweet About His Family

(Photo: Getty Images)



Chelsea Handler was slammed by Donald Trump Jr. after she tweeted about the Trump family's new addition.

"I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need," she tweeted Monday. "Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl."

The comedian - who has been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump and led the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival - made the comments after Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, announced that they're expecting a baby boy. He will be president Trump's ninth grandchild.

Eric's brother Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to scold Handler. "The liberal elite's real hatred is hopefully starting to be apparent to mainstream America (both right and left). Their whole 'party of tolerance' nonsense only applies if you fully buy into their dogma," he said, also pointing out Handler's spelling mistake of "genes" as "jeans," quipping: "So much for the party of science."

"Attacking the announcement of someone's first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that's not the case," he continued. "BTW: Congrats Eric and Lara! See how easy that is? #tolerance #acceptance"

Handler did acknowledge the typo in her initial tweet: "I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse?"

