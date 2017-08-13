Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Tammy Dies: 'We Will Miss You Dearly'

It's a sad time for Chelsea Handler.

The 42-year-old Chelsea host shared on social media on Friday that her beloved dog, Tammy, died.

"I lost my bear today," Handler began her note. "She was struggling and I couldn't bear to have her fight anymore. Anyone who doesn't believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time. If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard."

"Dogs give you something you never knew was missing," she continued. "I love you, bear. Thanks for being such a girl. I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you. Lub lub lub. @realtammyhandler."

The comedian also posted a heartbreaking message on Tammy's Instagram account.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must inform you of the passing of our beloved bear, Tammy," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the two. "She lived life to the fullest and never let her struggles bring her down. We love you, Tammy, and we will miss you dearly. Please keep her and her mama in your thoughts and prayers tonight. Forever and always, Team Tammy 🐾💋."

Last week, Handler wrote on Instagram that her pup was "recuperating from renal failure."

"My whole family is falling apart. Poor @realtammyhandler is recuperating from renal failure while remembering happier times...Fight like a bear, bear. These poor dogs. I'm starting to think it might be my parenting," she shared at the time.

On Saturday, Handler remembered her sweet friend by posting a sentimental pic and writing, "Rainbows are the best sign the person you loved the most is with you. #tammytime."

