Chelsea Clinton Writes Children‘s Book About Women Who ‘Didn't Take No for an Answer’

Chelsea Clinton wants to teach our future female leaders the value of not giving up. The former first daughter is releasing a children’s book titled She Persisted.

The picture book will cover 13 American women who overcame adversity to help shape our country. It includes Oprah Winfrey, Helen Keller, Harriet Tubman, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Chelsea tweeted, “I’m so excited to share stories of girls & women who didn’t take no for an answer.”

Persistence has changed the course of history – I’m so excited to share stories of girls & women who didn’t take no for answer on May 30th! pic.twitter.com/IMWWou6kBX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 16, 2017





The book’s title is taken from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s words after he attempted to silence Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate last month. He said, “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” The phrase has now become a rallying cry for women’s rights.

In a statement, Chelsea said, “I wrote this book for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever made to feel less than.”

Rumor has it the book features a cameo. Could her mom, Hillary Clinton, be it? She is, after all, one of the most influential American women in our time. We’ll have to wait until May 30, when She Persisted hits bookstores.

