Chelsea Clinton Takes Daughter Charlotte, 2, to Her ‘First Protest’ in Support of Muslims

Among the protesters filling Time Square in New York City for the “Today, I Am a Muslim Too” event on Sunday was a first-time protester: Chelsea Clinton’s 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

The former First Daughter and only child of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to post a photo of the scene and share that Charlotte was also participating in the rally held in response to the executive order President Donald Trump signed that put a temporary ban on travelers from seven countries with predominantly Muslim populations and refugees from all nations.

“Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today – Charlotte’s 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids,” Chelsea captioned a snap featuring a popular protest sign that shows a woman wearing an American flag hijab.

The protest was organized in part by hip hop mogul Russell Simmons, who spoke to the crowd with an American flag backdrop.

“We are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and, through our beautiful actions and intention, that they have been misled,” Simmons told the crowd on the warm February afternoon.

“We are here unified because of Donald Trump,” he said. “We want to thank him for bringing us together.”

Celebrities such as Susan Sarandon also participated in the event.

Chelsea, 36, also posted on Twitter early Sunday to join in the growing chorus of people who were mocking a false claim Trump made about an attack on Sweden during a rally in Florida on Saturday.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden — who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they are having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said, pointing to the non-existent event as rationale for his executive order on immigration and refugees.

“What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?” Chelsea quipped on Twitter, referencing comments by Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, who described a supposed terrorist attack committed by two Iraqi refugees that never occurred.

Although no incident occurred in Sweden on Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a segment interviewing a documentary filmmaker who claimed that crime increases in Sweden were linked to immigrants, many of whom are refugees.



