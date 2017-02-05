Cheat Day! Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her Birthday with Pasta, Fries and Cake

Oprah Winfrey knows calories don’t count on your birthday.

According to photos recently shared on Instagram by her longtime pal Gayle King, the TV personality celebrated her 63rd birthday — which fell on Jan. 29 — with a cheat day, friends and Play-Doh.

King posted several snaps from the get-together on Sunday, including a photo of the attendees including Stedman Graham donning party hats, with an extra large pink one for the birthday girl, as they sat around a table and dined on pasta.

“From better late than never file!” King captioned the image. “Forgot to post @Oprah happy bd dinner!” adding that Winfrey requested a pasta that can be found her new cookbook Food, Health and Happiness.

The delicious treats didn’t end there. In a collage, King shares that they also feasted on truffle fries and a green three-tier cake.

Another picture shows Winfrey unwrapping a set of Play-Doh.

“Fav daughter ‘gots’ jokes play-doh gift! @Oprah never had it! That’s her thanx a lot face,” she wrote. “Bd cake & truffle fries =happiness !!!!”

Winfrey has credited Weight Watchers with helping her lose 42 lbs. while still enjoying her favorite foods (she excitedly declares “I love bread!” in commercials for the company).

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself,” Winfrey, who’s down to a size 12, previously told PEOPLE.

In the January cover story, the media mogul talks about the shame she constantly felt over her weight despite her incredible success in other areas of her life, her struggles with years of yo-yo dieting, her upcoming cookbook and how Graham and King (who are also on Weight Watchers) are supporting her.

Most importantly, she says her attitude towards eating has become healthier.

“I finally made peace with food,” she says.