Charlotte Church Loses Her Baby Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Charlotte Church has lost her baby weeks after she and her boyfriend, musician Jonathan Powell, announced that she was pregnant.

A statement posted to the Welsh singer's Twitter account on Monday revealed the sad news, sharing, "Charlotte and Jonny [Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby."

"Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family," the statement continued. "We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

WATCH: Halsey Reveals She Lost Her Baby While on Tour

The couple, who began dating in 2010, announced the news that they were expecting their first child together back in May.

It would have been the 31-year-old artist's third child, as she shares a 9-year-old daughter, Ruby, and 8-year-old son, Dexter, with ex-boyfriend Gavin Henson.

WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Emotionally Opens Up About Loosing Her Baby: 'I Went Through That Alone'

Related Articles