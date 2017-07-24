Charlize Theron Responds to Gabriel Aubry Dating Rumors, Reveals Whether She’s Ever ‘Swum in the Lady Pond’

Charlize Theron is accomplishing more than simply kicking butt in her new movie, Atomic Blonde. The 41-year-old actress is also portraying a bisexual character, a subsect of the population she feels is underrepresented.



When Theron visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, a caller asked her why it was important for her character, Lorraine Broughton, to be bisexual.

"Why not? I mean, it's just so strange when we talk so much about it," Theron replied. "It should be normalized by now. It's something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel like when you make movies, if you're going to hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society."



Host Cohen then asked Theron if she's ever "swum in the lady pond," to which she replied, "When I was young, yes! I feel like when you're young, you're just kind of exploring it all, but it was pretty clear that I really like dudes."



One "dude" Theron doesn't want to date again is a Hollywood actor.

"I hope not to. I really hope to meet somebody out of this f**king business," she said. "It's hard though, it's tough."



Theron has previously dated Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, but one dating rumor that isn't true is the one linking her to Halle Berry's ex, Gabriel Aubry.

"No! I've never met him. I met him for like three seconds, like, passing I was just like, 'Hi!' because our kids go to the same school," Theron explained during the "Plead the Fifth" segment.



"I f**ked him, though," her co-star James McAvoy quipped. "It's just sex, though, no emotion."



The Oscar winner enjoys following love lives herself, religiously watching The Bachelorette. But she doesn't think that any of Rachel Lindsay's suitors are good enough for the attorney.



"None of them," she insisted. "I am such a fan of her. I think she's incredible, she is smart, she is sexy, she is beautiful. She needs to get off that show and she needs to have a good friend set her up."



