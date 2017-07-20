Charlize Theron Reveals She Was Fired From ‘Chicago’ and Smoked a Lot of Weed In Her 20s

Charlize Theron recently sat down with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show and got candid with the shock jock about her life and career.

The Oscar-winning actress shared her devastation over losing the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago — a part made famous by Renée Zellweger. She revealed, “The director kicked me off it. … I was really bummed about it. And I think because I had it, I was like, ‘Ah … I’m gonna make this movie’ and I got kicked off it.”

However, Theron wasn’t kicked off the film for her performance. “Well, there was another director attached and he brought me on. And then that director got fired and this new director got brought on and he didn’t want to make the movie with me.”

Chicago went on to win six Academy Awards in 2003, including Best Picture.

The Atomic Blonde actress also revealed to Stern that she smoked a lot of weed in her 20s and experimented with drugs, admitting, “I had a f***ing great time.”

