Charlie Sheen Says He ‘Wanted to Eat a Bullet’ After Learning He Was HIV Positive

A little over a year after he revealed to the public that he's HIV positive, Charlie Sheen says he feels "really good."

"I feel like I'm carrying the torch for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing," the Two and a Half Men star tells Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "Some days are better than others. But, but most days are pretty frickin' cool."

This wasn't always the feeling Sheen had about his diagnosis. "The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet," he admits. "But my mom was there, I wouldn't do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess."

Sheen goes on to say that he had an epiphany not long after hearing the news about his health. "But then, something else came over me. They gave me a handful of pills and said, 'You can go home now, and you're going to live," he recalls. "If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis, we wouldn't be sitting here right now."

"I'm so grateful for what was available when it happened," Sheen adds. "And even more grateful for what's available right now, when I'm, I'm in the middle of it, you know?"

Over the past eight months, the 51-year-old actor has been participating in a FDA study for a drug called PRO-140, which he says is in the "late stages" of its trial run and is "very close to being approved."

"I'm so grateful," he says. "It's not this hideous cocktail that, that, that leads to so many side effects and, and just, just so much disdain, you know, emotionally and physically. It's one shot a week, and there's no side effects."

Sheen also looks back to when he claimed to have "tiger blood" in a series of interviews. "It's fun to kind of watch sometimes but also just a little bit cringeable," he notes. "It's like, 'Dude, what the hell was that?' "

The actor says that at the time he was using testosterone cream to "get the old libido up."

"It metabolizes into basically a roid rage," he explains.

After a four-year hiatus from films, Sheen is starring in Mad Families, which will be released on Jan. 12 on Crackle. Here's a look at the comedy, which also stars King of Queens' Leah Remini.

