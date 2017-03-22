Charlie Sheen Says He Knows More People in Hollywood With HIV

Surprisingly, the notoriously outspoken Charlie Sheen stayed mum — well, at least he didn’t name names — in a new interview.

“Do you think there are more people in Hollywood that have HIV that wouldn’t dare come out and say it like you did?” he was asked on the latest edition of Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave,” the former Two and a Half Men star said.

Sheen, 51, revealed that he had tested positive for HIV in a startling November 2015 interview on Today. He later admitted that he hadn’t told all his sex partners about his condition before going public with the diagnosis.

Last year, he began participating in an FDA study for a drug called PRO-140 that he said was administered just once a week and had no side effects. With the drugs, he’s reportedly been able to suppress the virus.

“Here’s the absolute freaking irony — with the miracle drug that I’m on, this PRO-140, I am actually safer than most cats out there that profess to be on the tallest tree,” Sheen noted in the radio interview.

At the time he revealed his diagnosis, Sheen explained he was doing so to stop people from essentially blackmailing him to keep his diagnosis a secret. “I have to put a stop to this barrage of attacks and sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me that threaten the health of so many others,” he said.





