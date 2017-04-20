Charlie Murphy Laid to Rest: Comedians Pay Their Respects

Charlie Murphys family and friends gathered in New Jersey on Wednesday evening to celebrate the late comedian’s life.

Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer and more paid their respects, one week after Murphy passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with leukemia.

“Tonite [sic] we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy,” Cedric captioned a group photo that also included Neal Brennan, Eddie Griffin, Affion Crockett, Donnell Rawlings and D.L. Hughley.

“We love you charlie RIP keep doing it big,” Rawlings captioned a different photo of the friends.

Murphy, who is Eddie Murphys older brother, died in a New York City hospital on Apr. 12. His manager said he had been battling leukemia and going through chemotherapy treatment.

Thanks to everyone for their love and support @georgelopez @EddieGriffinCom @RealDLHughley @CedEntertainer @DaveChappelle @JayPharoah pic.twitter.com/CroDtIFXvO



- Ray Murphy Jr (@RayMurphyJr) April 20, 2017

After learning of his death, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube and many more took to social media to remember the late comedian, who rose to fame as a recurring performer on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show from 2003-4.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie,” the Murphy family said in a statement. “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com