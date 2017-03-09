Charlie Hunnam on Being in Tip Top Shape: ‘I Try to Make Love as Often as I Can’

Charlie Hunnam is confessing about his ultimate fitness tip: lots of sex.

The English actor graces the cover of Men’s Health magazine and opens up about how he stays in shape. He says, “I’m interested in having a high fitness level across the board. Running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, jiu-jitsu — I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness.”





He added, “There’s no reason you can’t be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age.”

Charlie is 6 feet tall and 165 pounds of pure muscle. But unfortunately, this Sons of Anarchy hottie is off the market. He has been dating jewelry designer Morgana McNelis for more than a decade.

The 36-year-old looked all svelte in the trailer for the upcoming Guy Ritchie film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Charlie put on 20 pounds while training and said he “worked out like a motherf***er.”

