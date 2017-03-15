Chance the Rapper Might Move in With His Parents

Chance the Rapper has plenty of reasons to smile. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage) More

When you’ve got the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best New Hip-Hop Artist plus three Grammy awards under your belt before your 24th birthday, what’s your next move? If you’re Chance the Rapper, you move back home with Mom and Dad — or at least you think about it. The 23-year-old superstar recently admitted in an interview with Complex magazine, “I’m honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now.” He added, “I think, anybody, if they were in my position — if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working — they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents.”

It’s certainly not uncommon these days for people in their early 20s to flock back to the comforts of home (ICYMI, they’re called “the boomerang generation”) — but it’s probably uncommon for people in their early 20s who have had as much success as Chance has to make that move. As a recap, in addition to snapping up Grammys for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, and Best New Artist earlier this year, he nabbed several other Grammy noms and won several BET Hip-Hop Awards in 2016, plus earned a smattering of other nominations and awards that would be too cumbersome to list. Chance was listed No. 7 on the “Forbes 30 Under 30” annual music list in 2015, does gives back to the community, and has become one of the darlings of the late night talk show circuit. In other words, everyone loves this guy (including the Obamas).





But before you think it sounds crazy that he would want to head back to the house of his childhood, consider his reasoning. He has a child. “I’m not shy in saying it: I didn’t expect to become a father when I was 22,” he confessed to Complex. As a refresh, he and his now ex-girlfriend Kirsten Corley welcomed their daughter, Kensli, back in September 2015. Chance recalled how tough it was to create stability for their little girl as he described what it was like to live on air mattresses in the same place where he worked. “Trying to build a home inside of a studio — it’s impossible,” he said.

Chance seems to spend a lot of quality time with Kensli, as his Instagram attests. His social media accounts are notably peppered with adorable snapshots and videos of the charming tot, who is quite the dancer, btw.





Chance went on to praise his own parents and express his desire to be like them for his daughter. “Well, I have the world’s best dad currently. Most of the stuff that he showed me has been his dedication, his time management, his commitment to being truthful. It’s all about what he’s instilled in me. So I wanna have the type of relationship where I’m a trusted figure beyond a dad. I wanna be a good friend and a good example,” Chance explained. Apparently step one toward that goal might be … moving back in with the folks.





