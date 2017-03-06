Chance the Rapper Donates $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools: ‘This Check Is a Call to Action’

Chance the Rapper is giving an incredible gift to the public school system he grew up in.

The Coloring Book rapper held a press conference at Wescott Elementary School on Chicago's South Side on Monday, where he revealed his $1 million donation to the city's Public School Foundation.

According to Chicago's WBEZ, the money will be used to support arts education in schools.

Chance the Rapper donating $1 million of his ticket sales to Chicago Public Schools foundation to support arts programming. pic.twitter.com/6JWzQ6U0cL — WBEZeducation (@WBEZeducation) March 6, 2017

"This check is a call to action," the musician said during the speech, imploring businesses city-wide to support the school system.

"This check is a call to action." -@chancetherapper asks for other businesses to support the children of Chicago — WBEZeducation (@WBEZeducation) March 6, 2017

It makes sense that Chicago schools would be an issue so close to Chance's heart, given that the rapper is essentially a success story of his hometown schools.

During this year's GRAMMY Awards, Chance's Coloring Book mixtape became the first-ever streaming-only album to win an award.

