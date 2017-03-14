Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome a Baby Girl: First Photo!

Welcome to the world, little one! Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, welcomed their second child on Monday.



The One Tree Hill actor, 35, took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans.



"Don't worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I'm already yours & I'll never let go," Murray captioned the sweet photo of his daughter's fingers wrapped tightly around his. "I've now two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys. @rooeemer."

Roemer gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, in May 2015, choosing to keep his name private.



But Murray couldn't help but gush about life as a dad when he spoke with ET's Katie Krause in June 2016.



"For me, it was the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," he told ET at the time. "Having kids is a game changer and I think you're always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they're proud and you want to represent them well and just be a great leader."



Another thing Murray doesn't keep to himself is his affection for his actress wife. In late January, he shared a photo of the then-pregnant Roemer to Instagram, bragging about his bride.

"She Always Glows... Pardon me, for I have to say, I think you're quite pretty and I like you in that special way. More than a friend, more than a brother. Some may use the definition Lover," he wrote. "But to me you're Ohhhh so much more. To Me- My wife, My friend, Me Amore. It ain't Valentines but who needs an excuse to proclaim their love. #EverydayIsLove #Family #babybump #WifeAwards #MamaAwards @rooeemer."



For more from Murray, watch the clip below!

