Celine Dion Says She Shares ‘Huge Bed’ With Her Twins Following Her Husband’s Death: ‘I Need Them Close’

Celine Dion is finding ways to cope with the January 2016 death of her husband, Rene Angelil. The Canadian superstar opened up in an emotional interview with Dan Wootton in The Sun's Bizarre, about how the loss still affects her and her children.



"I miss him a lot for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with," she said of her longtime husband. "I organize myself to not feel lonely. So what's happened is I got myself a huge bed and I sleep with my twins. My twins are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close."



Dion's 6-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, also remember their father daily.

"We kiss him every night actually. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture and all that," Dion revealed. "And then the kids talk to him. They write words and they put them in balloons and we send the balloons into the sky…They're really well. They're well because I'm strong. If I don't show them the way and the strength, how to stand up, they will question."



The "Heart Will Go On" singer also credited her husband's guidance with helping her to navigate her grief.



"Rene has prepared me for all my life, since I'm 12. I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life, so he prepared me very, very well for the rest of my life," she said.

She talked about telling Angelil that it was ok to let go, saying, "The man that I loved the most on this whole earth was suffering so much. No one deserves to suffer. When he passed, I stand by his side and I said, 'You know what, it's ok. You know, you didn't deserve to suffer so much'… I said, 'Listen, I'm fine. The kids are fine. Everything is going to be ok. You taught me, you taught me well.'"



As for any future romances, Dion says she nowhere near considering it.



"Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him," she said. "He's the love of my life. It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person. When I sing, it's with him. When I hug my kids, it's for him."



