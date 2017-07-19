Celine Dion Goes Shopping With Her Adorable 6-Year-Old Twin Sons: Pic!

Mommy's little men! Celine Dion stepped out in Paris, France, on Monday with her 6-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson.



The 49-year-old singer posed with her boys on the streets of Paris while on a family shopping trip.



The twins had matching brunette locks and went casual in jeans and converse sneakers.

Lately, their mom has been upping her style game in Paris. First she posed in an edgy nude photo for Vogue during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week before getting sassy in a high-fashion shoot in the French capital.



She also stepped out in an all-white cape look earlier this month in Lyon, France.



