Celebs Summer at Disney
What’s the one thing that celebs love more than a glamorous beach vacay? Why, it’s a family-friendly trip to visit Mickey Mouse at one of the Disney theme parks. Say cheese!
The This Is Us actor won serious brownie points when he took his daughter, Isabella, to Walt Disney World for her 13th birthday. His fiancée, Chrishell Stause, also was on hand to ride the rides, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. (Photo: Chloe Rice/Walt Disney World Resort)
What’s the one thing that celebs love more than a glamorous beach vacay? Why, it’s a family-friendly trip to visit Mickey Mouse at one of the Disney theme parks. Say cheese!