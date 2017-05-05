These Celebrity Tequila Brands Will Ensure That You Have a Great Cinco de Mayo

It’s Cinco De Mayo, and you know what that means: tequila time! Some celebrities love tequila so much that they have their own brand of it.

George Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber, own Casamigos Tequila. According to Rande, “It’s the fastest-growing tequila ever in the history of the liquor business.” Once Clooney’s twins hit 21, we know what they’ll be drinking.





Justin Timberlake partnered with Sauza to make the company’s 901 Tequila, and even starred in a commercial for it.

Mario Lopez and Oscar De La Hoya have Casa México Tequila, while Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana is part owner of Casa Noble Tequila.

Diddy of course had to get in on the action — he’s got DeLeón Tequila. To follow up on the popularity of his Cabo Wabo, Sammy Hagar made a tequila brand with the same name. But that isn’t his only tequila brand. In early 2017, Sammy teamed up with Adam Levine to make a tequila blended with mezcal called Santo Mezquila.





Bethenny Frankel took her love for tequila one step further and made the Skinnygirl Margarita Mix.

In other entertainment news, Miley Cyrus has broken up with pot:

