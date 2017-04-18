Celebrity Tax Dodgers Who Owed Millions to Uncle Sam

It’s tax time! And for some celebrities, that means avoiding Uncle Sam. Here are four of the biggest celebrity tax evaders.

4. Lauryn Hill: The singer pleaded guilty to failing to file tax returns on $1.8 million in federal taxes between 2005 and 2007. She also owed New Jersey $440,000 in unpaid taxes and served three months in federal prison.

3. Wesley Snipes: The Blade star failed to file tax returns from 1999 to 2001 and didn’t pay $7 million in taxes. He served 28 months of a three-year sentence.

2. Nicolas Cage: The beloved Oscar winner once reportedly owed the IRS $14 million. As a result, many of Cage’s properties were foreclosed upon, including a German castle.

1. Willie Nelson: In 1990, following an audit, the IRS billed him for more than $16.7 million, which led to most of his assets being seized and sold at auction. But many of his friends bought the items and returned them to Nelson. He later released the album The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories? which poked fun at the singer’s troubles.

