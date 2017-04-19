Celebrity Power Couples: When Hollywood Meets Tech

Serena Williams recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017





The two began dating in 2015 and got engaged in December 2016. But Serena isn’t the only celebrity to date a techie.

Amber Heard is currently dating SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Amber’s dad recently told Grazia magazine that “Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other.”

Emma Watson is reportedly dating tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight. And just last year the two took a vacation to Big Sur, Calif.

Girls star Allison Williams started dating Ricky Van Veen, the co-creator of CollegeHumor.com, in 2011. The pair met during Bachelor viewing parties and tied the knot in 2015. Tom Hanks even officiated their wedding.

Miranda Kerr and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel got engaged in 2016, and they obviously announced the happy news on Snapchat.





But women aren’t the only ones to date tech gurus. Joseph Gordon-Levitt married Tasha McCauley in December 2014. She co-founded the robotics company Fellow Robots. The couple had their first child together in August 2015.

