Celebrity Obsessions: Tom Hanks Wrote a Book About Typewriters

For Tom Hanks, there’s nothing like sitting down to an old-fashioned typewriter. He’s collected vintage ones for years — he now has more than 100 — and, lest you think that it has anything to do with him being of a certain age, the 60-year-old is the creator of an app that transforms iPads and iPhones into typewriters.

Now Hanks has written a book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, consisting of 17 tales that all feature, yes, typewriters, to be released Oct. 24. Entertainment Weekly announced Tuesday the tome will be published by Alfred A. Knopf, and that Random House Audio will release an audiobook that Hanks himself will narrate.





“In the two years of working on the stories, I made movies in New York, Berlin, Budapest, and Atlanta and wrote in all of them,” Hanks said in a statement. “I wrote in hotels during press tours. I wrote on vacation. I wrote on planes, at home, and in the office. When I could actually make a schedule, and keep to it, I wrote in the mornings from 9 to 1.”

Not that the Sully star used typewriters for all of it.

“I wrote notes and a few pages on an actual typewriter,” Hanks, the writer of the movies That Thing You Do! and Larry Crowne, said in an interview with the magazine. “But come on, for the heavy duty work, it was laptop all the way. Typewriters are for personal letters, for musings, for rambling stream-of-consciousness stamped-in-paper doodling.”

Hanks uses typewriters daily for all the above, as well as making notes on movie scripts for future blockbusters. He loves the various fonts and the quirks in the machines, he told USA Today in August 2014.

“What’s pleasing to my sensibilities is when you have the report of the key being struck; it allows for clear thinking,” he said.

Whatever he needs to do to keep cranking out good stories.

