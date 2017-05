These star moms — including Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen — are busy globetrotting (and cashing their plump paychecks!), but they always make time for their children. In honor of Mother’s Day 2017, we rounded up some of the sweet smooches these hot mamas have planted on their cute kiddos over the past year…