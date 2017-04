Cute as a bunny! Drew Barrymore had a rare public outing with her younger daughter, Frankie, at the Society of MSK’s 2017 Bunny Hop, a charity event, in March. The little girl, who turns 3 in April, looked thrilled to meet the fuzzy character — or maybe she was just thinking about all the chocolate she was going to get to eat at the party. Yummo! (Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)