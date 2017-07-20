Celebrity Cruises You Can Actually Attend

Celebrities are always living their best lives. So it’s no shocker that some celebs have their own cruise. Here are four celebrity cruises that you can go on:

1. Kid Rock

Kid Rock recently announced the dates for his 9th annual Chillin’ the Most Cruise. Although destinations have not been announced, the cruise will depart from Miami, and will include performances from Kid Rock and other musicians. Last year’s lineup included Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Doug E. Fresh and many more.

2. Oprah

Surprise! Oprah has a cruise. The media mogul teamed up with Holland America Line for a 7-day cruise. The July 2017 cruise will make a round-trip journey from Seattle to Alaska. The cruise aims to bring O, The Oprah Magazine to life. And yes, Oprah herself will be onboard for part of the trip.

3. Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys are back with their sixth cruise. The four-day trip leaves from Miami, and goes to Grand Turk. AJ McLean told Refinery29, “the best part about these cruises is we get to be more hands on and more accessible to our fans. … It is three to four days of debauchery in the middle of the ocean.”

4. David Hasselhoff

This November, fans can go on the David Hasselhoff — The Official World Fan Cruise. The six-day cruise will sail round-trip from Italy to Spain to France. David explained what fans will be doing while on the cruise:





The Official World Fan Cruise…To Hoffinity and Beyond! Book Now At www.georeisen.com/hasselhoff! Posted by David Hasselhoff on Monday, August 22, 2016

